Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Coforge to remain one of the fastest-growing IT services firms: Analysts

Coforge CEO Sudhir Singh termed the acquisition of Encora as a defining moment for the firm.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 00:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 April 2026, 00:13 IST
Business NewsIT servicescompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us