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Cognizant actively implements 'token metering'; tracks each associate’s personal AI fluency

The IT services firm is increasingly applying token metering at a project or individual level to provide early insights into usage patterns, model management, and optimisation of inference costs.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 15:56 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 15:56 IST
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