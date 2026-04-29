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Cognizant revenue rises 6% to $5.41 billion in March quarter

The company expects its full-year 2026 Adjusted Operating Margin to be about 16.0 per cent to 16.2 per cent, or 20 to 40 basis points of expansion.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 16:40 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 16:40 IST
Business NewsCognizantcompaniesRevenue

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