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Coinbase launches direct INR deposits and withdrawals for Indian customers

Coinbase, which has registered with FIU-IND, has built local INR order books that provide dedicated liquidity for Indian customers, with continued access to its global exchange.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 12:46 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 12:46 IST
Business NewsCryptocurrenciesCoinbase

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