The Tuesday Interview | 'Consumers will be more careful about spending this festive season'

In 21 out of the 26 quarters gone by, we have posted double-digit growth. I think that journey has continued into 2023 as well. In the first half, our turnover has grown by 18 per cent, and we have also had profits upwards of 30%. It has been, of course, at a time when food inflation has been high. For the company, the way inflation has impacted us, if you take 2019, 2020, and 2021, three years put together, is less than the inflation in 2022, where it was crossing 20 per cent for us. It was a difficult time in terms of trying to match affordability, value, penetration, and input costs. This year looks a little bit better, but again, one doesn’t know what impact the El Nino and monsoon will have on crops. There are still a few difficult questions there.