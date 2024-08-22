Couche-Tard seeks to buy owner of 7-Eleven chain

Shares of Seven & i posted their largest gain on record following a report on the bid by the Nikkei newspaper, which the company later confirmed. Neither offered details on the value of Couche-Tard’s offer. Before today’s jump, the stock had dropped 21 per cent since the end of February, making the company more attractive to a possible suitor.

Seven & i has come under pressure from activist fund ValueAct Capital Management LP over perceptions that its assets could be worth more and to narrow its focus to 7-Eleven stores, saying last year that as a standalone listed company the convenience-store business could be worth as much as ¥8,500 per share. The comments, made before a Seven & i conducted a 3-for-1 stock split in February, indicate that operation alone would be worth 31 per cent more than the entire company’s market capitalization at Monday’s closing price of ¥2,161.

In reaction, it’s taken restructuring measures and initiated a buyback after fending off efforts to oust Chief Executive Officer Ryuichi Isaka. Although headquartered in Tokyo, Seven & i gets the majority of its revenue from overseas. Last fiscal year, 74 per cent of sales came from North America compared with 25 per cent from Japan.

Couche-Tard, Canada’s most valuable retailer, operates convenience stores around the world under its own brand, as well as Circle K and Ingo. It has a history of expansion overseas, and bought almost 2,200 gasoline stations in Europe from TotalEnergies SE for €3.1 billion last year. It previously made a $20 billion bid to buy Carrefour SA, which was blocked by the French government.