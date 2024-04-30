Covishield developer AstraZeneca admits its vaccine can cause side effects in 'very rare cases'

In 2023, a case was filed against the giant by Jamie Scott, a father of two who claimed that he has been left with a permanent brain injury after developing a blood clot upon receiving the vaccine in April 2021.

While AstraZeneca is contesting these claims, it has acknowledged in a document that its Covid vaccine can cause TTS in very rare cases, as quoted by the publication.

“It is admitted that the AZ vaccine can, in very rare cases, cause TTS. The causal mechanism is not known," the company has said in a confession in February.

This confession of AstraZeneca is contrary to its 2023 claim when they told the lawyers of Scott: “We do not accept that TTS is caused by the vaccine at a generic level”.

While lawyers argue that the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is “defective”, the company has repeatedly claimed that TTS can even occur in the absence of an AstraZeneca vaccine.

Meanwhile, Scott's wife told Telegraph that while AstraZeneca's admission is a progress, she still expects more from the government and the company.

“The medical world has acknowledged for a long time that VITT was caused by the vaccine. It’s only AstraZeneca who have questioned whether Jamie’s condition was caused by the jab...It’s taken three years for this admission to come. It’s progress, but we would like to see more from them and the Government. It’s time for things to move more quickly."

