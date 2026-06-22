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'CRED would not be here without Kunal's incredible vision': Peak XV Partner's Rajan Anandan

Shah spent time in both learning and investing, and in 2018, with $1 million personal capital, he launched CRED that rewards people for paying credit card bills on time.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 17:54 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 17:54 IST
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