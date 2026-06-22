'CRED would not be here without Kunal's incredible vision': Peak XV Partner's Rajan Anandan

<p>Bengaluru: In 2015, when Snapdeal acquired online recharge platform FreeCharge, founded by Kunal Shah, for about $400 million, it was considered as one of the largest deals and also the biggest in the startup space. </p><p>After exiting FreeCharge, Shah spent time in both learning and investing, and in 2018, with $1 million personal capital, he launched CRED that rewards people for paying credit card bills on time.<br><br>Peak XV Partners' Rajan Anandan and Shailendra J Singh congratulated Shah and his incredible journey. Anandan said it was a very special day in the Indian <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/startups">startup</a> ecosystem. Singh said that they were first investors with Kunal in both FreeCharge and CRED and have had a front row seat, watching Kunal create new categories. </p>.Deloitte says AI governance skills matter more than technical training now.<p>"CRED would not be here without Kunal's incredible vision and leadership. CRED is in a terrific spot today. With strong <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/market">market</a> share in core categories, incredible distribution and user love, significant revenue scale, a world class team working together for many years and a rock solid balance sheet. I am excited about the next phase of CRED, which will be about consistent and profitable compounding and an accelerated journey to IPO," he posted on X.<br><br>Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Kunal built CRED into one of India's most important technology companies, and he brings the kind of builder mentality and global perspective that will serve him well in running the world's biggest messaging app.<br><br>Miten Sampat, who is interim CEO of CRED, joined the fintech company in 2020. "I was drawn to the incredible team and contrarian idea-'not everyone gets it'. We had about 1 million members and $750 mn TPV(total payment value). Fast forward to 2026, CRED's impact among India's most creditworthy is clear. We now serve 17M members and process $100 bn in TPV," he said.<br><br>Meta's $900 million minority investment is a booster in the company's plan to build an enduring institution with an eventful public listing. Meta will be a passive financial investor with no access to customer data, he said.<br><br>Many investors said Meta's hiring of an Indian startup founder to run WhatsApp is almost unprecedented and it comes at a time when India is a big market for the messaging platform. </p>