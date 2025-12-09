<p>Bengaluru: Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has said that the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM (Abu Dhabi Global Market), the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, has formally approved the authorisation of Binance’s global platform, Binance.com, under a comprehensive regulatory framework.</p><p>This regulatory approval covers Binance.com through three separate regulated entities operating within ADGM. Each of the three entities (an Exchange, a Clearing House, and a Broker Dealer) holds distinct regulatory permissions to carry out specific financial services activities in line with ADGM’s internationally recognised, gold-standard regulatory framework, the exchange said in a statement.</p><p>Nest Services Limited has been approved as a Recognised Investment Exchange with permission to operate a Multilateral Trading Facility. This entity is responsible for all “on-exchange” trading activities, including spot and derivatives products.</p>.ED attaches Rs 4,190 crore in crypto cases, declares one accused as fugitive economic offender.<p>Binance Co-CEO Richard Teng said, “Achieving regulatory status through ADGM’s respected framework reflects our deep commitment to compliance, transparency, and user protection.”</p><p>Teng added, “This license provides regulatory clarity and legitimacy, enabling Binance to support its global operations from ADGM. While our global operations remain distributed, leveraging talent and innovation worldwide, this regulatory foundation offers our users peace of mind knowing Binance operates under a globally recognised, gold standard framework.”</p><p>The exchange has over 300 million registered users globally and more than $125 trillion in cumulative trading volume. Subject to final operational preparations, Binance.com will commence its ADGM-regulated activities on January 5, 2026.</p>