Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Customer claims Flipkart charges different amount for same product in iOS and Android, company responds

'Apple charges 30% commission on subscriptions etc, so different pricing for iOS makes sense there. But for ecommerce? Very shady & unfair,' the caption read.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 10:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 10:21 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsTechnologyTechnology NewsAndroidiPhoneiOSFlipkartTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us