<p>Bengaluru: Incense manufacturing major Cycle Pure Agarbathi on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Satvik, India’s largest puja accessory brand, with the aim of strengthening its presence in the devotional and spiritual space.</p><p>Arjun Ranga, Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said the company has acquired a majority stake in Satvik for an undisclosed amount. “In India, there are diverse cultures and traditions. Our acquisition of Satvik is a natural extension of our longstanding commitment to the devotional space, enabling us to offer a more comprehensive range of authentic products while accelerating growth in a fast-evolving, digitally driven market,” he said.</p> .<p>Through this integration, the Mysuru-based Cycle Group aims to position itself as a one-stop destination for devotional living and a comprehensive platform for spiritual needs. </p><p>“The collaboration focuses on a dual-channel approach that balances the convenience of online shopping with the reach of an extensive retail network. This integration expands the range of incense, puja essentials, and spiritual products to cater to diverse consumer needs,” the company said in a statement.</p> .<p>Satvik was founded by Vinod Bansal in Delhi and supports close to 550 artisans in North India. “Satvik was built with a singular vision — to make authentic, high-quality puja essentials easily accessible to devotees everywhere. By combining our digital-first scale with Cycle’s legacy and trust, we are poised to accelerate growth, deepen reach, and set new benchmarks for devotional commerce in India and globally,” said Bansal, who is also the Managing Director of Satvik Spirituals Pvt Ltd.</p><p>Satvik now joins Cycle Pure Agarbathi’s portfolio of brands, including Iris, Lia, and Om Shanthi.</p><p>The devotional market in India, though fragmented and largely unorganised, is vast. The consumables segment alone — including kumkum, haldi, agarbathi, and puja samagri — is estimated at Rs 30,000-40,000 crore. There is also significant demand for hardware such as mantaps, mandirs, and idols, as well as services like pujas, rituals, havans, and astrology. With growing interest among the Indian diaspora, the company sees substantial opportunity in this space.</p>