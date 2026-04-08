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Cycle Pure Agarbathi acquires majority stake in puja accessory brand Satvik

Arjun Ranga, Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said the company has acquired a majority stake in Satvik for an undisclosed amount. “In India, there are diverse cultures and traditions.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 16:00 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 16:00 IST
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