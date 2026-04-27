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Deal ramp-downs, repricing pressure signal tough road ahead for IT services firms

Analysts said conversion delays or cancellations are a real risk and that AI deflation will aggravate in the coming year.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 03:04 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 03:04 IST
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