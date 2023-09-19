Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Deep tech VC launched by ex-Nvidia, Samsung execs raises $140 million fund

The Palo Alto-headquartered fund will focus on investing in early-stage artificial intelligence (AI) startups and other firms focusing on cutting-edge science, known as 'deep tech'.
Last Updated 19 September 2023, 08:29 IST

Follow Us

Global Frontier Technology Ventures (GFT), a venture capital firm launched by former Nvidia and Samsung executives, on Tuesday said it has raised $140 million for its inaugural fund.

The Palo Alto-headquartered fund will focus on investing in early-stage artificial intelligence (AI) startups and other firms focusing on cutting-edge science, known as "deep tech".

"Our focus will be on the US and Israel", co-founder Jeff Herbst told Reuters, adding that over of the fund's investors came from Asia.

"Given the transformational shift (caused by AI and data science), there's a huge opportunity to invest in startups that are leveraging those technologies."

Herbst previously led business development and startup investments at US AI powerhouse Nvidia, while other-co founder Jay Eum was formerly the managing director of Korean technology giant Samsung's corporate investment arm.

Earlier investments by GFT ventures include South Korean autonomous trucking company Mars Auto, US data engineering platform automation platform Switchboard and US health tech startup Mighty Health.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 September 2023, 08:29 IST)
Business NewsSamsung

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT