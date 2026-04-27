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DeepSeek's new AI model does not wow markets in fast-changing industry

DeepSeek-V4 shows improvement but faces strong competition from Kimi and Qwen, ​data shows
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 08:28 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 08:28 IST
Artificial Intelligenceartificial intelligence and machine learningDeepSeek

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