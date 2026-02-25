Menu
Deeptech startup Tattvam AI raises $1.7 million

Founded by Bragadeesh Suresh Babu and Lannan Jiang, Tattvam AI is building the AI layer of chip design to cut years-long, manual semiconductor development cycles.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 18:08 IST
Published 25 February 2026, 18:08 IST
