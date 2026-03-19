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Defence firm gets trading approval for preferential shares, details here

The allotment stems from the conversion of warrants issued earlier under a preferential issue route, reflecting continued capital infusion into the business.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 08:42 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 08:42 IST

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