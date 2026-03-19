Defence firm gets trading approval for preferential shares, details here

<p>Apollo Micro Systems, a defence and aerospace electronics company, has received trading approval for a fresh batch of equity shares issued on a preferential basis to non-promoters, according to an exchange filing. The approval, granted by both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, covers 11,696 equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each.</p><p>The newly issued shares have been listed and admitted to trading from March 19, 2026, and will rank pari-passu with the company’s existing equity shares. The allotment stems from the conversion of warrants issued earlier under a preferential issue route, reflecting continued capital infusion into the business.</p><p>As per the disclosure, the shares carry a lock-in period until September 19, 2026, restricting their immediate sale in the open market. The issue price for these shares was ₹114 apiece, including a premium component.</p><p>The development is expected to enhance liquidity while supporting the company’s growth plans. Apollo Micro Systems Limited confirmed that all regulatory requirements have been complied with.</p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please seek consultation of an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.</em></p>