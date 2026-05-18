Defence stock declares dividend, leadership shake-up after strong FY26 show

<p>Defence and aerospace-focused player Apollo Micro Systems has announced a final dividend recommendation alongside key management changes and fresh auditor appointments after its board meeting held on May 18. The company also approved its audited standalone and consolidated financial results for FY26.</p><p>Apollo Micro Systems said it has recommended a final dividend of Re 0.25 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM. The company also approved the re-appointment of G H Reddy & Associates as cost auditors and E Sateesh Reddy & Associates as internal auditors for FY27.</p><p>In a notable leadership change, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Rukhya Parveen resigned with effect from May 31, 2026. The board subsequently approved the appointment of G Seshadri Vasan as the new Company Secretary and Compliance Officer from June 1.</p><p>The company’s statutory auditor, S T Mohite & Co, issued unmodified audit opinions on both standalone and consolidated financial statements for FY26, indicating no qualifications in the audit reports.</p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Please seek consultation of an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.</em></p>