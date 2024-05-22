Spicejet to seek refund of Rs 37,459 cr from Kalanithi Maran after Delhi High Court rules in its favour

In February 2015, Maran of the Sun Network and Kal Airways, his investment vehicle, had transferred 58.46 per cent stake in SpiceJet to Singh for Rs 2 (Rs two only) along with Rs 1,500 crore debt liability, after the airline was grounded due to a severe cash crunch.

Singh was the co-founder of the airline and is now its chairman and managing director.

As part of the agreement, Maran and Kal Airways had claimed to have paid Spicejet Rs 679 crore for issuing warrants and preference shares.

However, Maran approached the Delhi High Court in 2017, alleging SpiceJet had neither issued convertible warrants and preference shares nor returned the money.