Dell launches next-generation enterprise storage platform in India

<p>New Delhi: Dell Technologies on Tuesday launched its next-generation enterprise storage platform called ‘PowerStore Elite’, in India, which is likely to give a boost to the development of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in the country.</p><p>The American technology giant also announced the introduction of a broad portfolio of AI infrastructure innovations, including private cloud, in the Indian market.</p><p>Speaking at a company event Venkat Sitaram, Senior Director and Country Head, Infrastructure Solutions Group, India, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dell">Dell</a> Technologies, said the technologies would give Indian enterprises the foundation to move from AI ambition to AI outcomes, on infrastructure they control, with data they trust.</p>.Gadgets Weekly: Dell XPS 16 Creators Edition, Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED and more.<p>"With PowerStore Elite, Dell Private Cloud and the industry's broadest agentic AI portfolio, we are giving Indian enterprises a single, validated foundation to deliver on all three,” he said.</p><p>Sitaram claimed that the new Dell AI Ecosystem brings Google, OpenAI, NVIDIA, Hugging Face, Palantir, SpaceXAI and ServiceNow on one open, on-premise infrastructure platform and that is precisely the ecosystem advantage Indian enterprises need to move from AI experimentation to AI leadership.</p><p>For Indian enterprises managing explosive data growth alongside <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ai">AI </a>workloads, PowerStore Elite eliminates the traditional storage refresh cycle.</p><p>Built on industry-standard E3 NVMe flash, it gives organizations freedom from vendor lock-in and resilience against supply constraints. Every component, including drives, controllers and networking, is modular and field-upgradable, so infrastructure evolves without downtime or data migration, Dell Technologies said in a statement.</p>