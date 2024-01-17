Deloitte India unveils initiative to cut emissions attributed to software

Romal Shetty, CEO, Deloitte South Asia said, "We are proud to introduce this new initiative, as a testament to our commitment towards sustainable growth of the technology industry."

"Innovation must go hand in hand with our responsibility to minimise the environmental impact of technology. By embracing such conscious practices, we aim to lead the way in creating software solutions that not only meet the highest standards of performance but also contribute to a greener and more inclusive future," he added.