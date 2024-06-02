DH Deciphers: Why is Kalanithi Maran seeking upwards of Rs 1,300 cr from SpiceJet

Last week, SpiceJet was in the news after former owners KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran sought more than Rs 1,323 crore in ‘damages’ from the airline following a judgement by a division bench of the Delhi High Court. SpiceJet dismissed KAL’s claims as baseless and legally untenable. In this edition of DH Deciphers, Abhilash Reddy, examines this latest flashpoint, as well as other issues facing the beleaguered airline.

What did the Delhi High Court say?

Setting aside the single judge bench order that had upheld an arbitral award asking SpiceJet and its promoter Ajay Singh to refund ₹579 crore plus interest to Mr. Maran, the division bench allowed the appeals and remanded the matter back to the court concerned to consider the petitions challenging the arbitral award afresh.

"This claim was thoroughly examined and subsequently rejected by a panel of three retired Supreme Court judges. Following this, KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran appealed to the single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court, seeking the same amount in damages, which was again rejected by the court," SpiceJet said.