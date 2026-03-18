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DH Interview | 'Situation concerning, but Indian workers well-protected in Dubai': Danube Group Vice-Chairman Anis Sajan

In the virtual interview from the company’s headquarters in Dubai, Sajan delves into the impact of the conflict — on the UAE economy and property markets.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 02:59 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 02:59 IST
Business NewsDubaiIndian economyWest Asiawarcompany

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