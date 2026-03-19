<p>HDFC Bank has announced its Chairman Atanu Chakraborty has resigned from citing differences over his "values and ethics". The lender made this announcement through a stock exchange filing late Wednesday. </p><p>Chakraborty, whose term was supposed to end by May 2027, wrote in his resignation letter — "Certain happenings and practices within the bank, that I have observed over last two years, are not in congruence with my personal values and ethics."</p>.Mcap of top-10 firms tumbles by Rs 4.48 lakh crore; State Bank, HDFC Bank biggest laggards.<p>Chakraborty was appointed in May 2021 for three years, and in 2024 he got another extension which was to end in May 2027. During his tenure as Chairman, HDFC Limited — India's largest mortgage lender — merged with its parent company HDFC Bank on July 1, 2023. </p><p>AFP reported that Chakraborty also mentioned about this "strategic" merger in his resignation letter and said the "benefits of the merger are yet to fully fructify."</p>.HDFC Bank profit jumps 12% to Rs 19,807 crore in Q3.<p>As per Reuters, US-listed shares of the bank were down by 7% after the announcement.</p><p>Meanwhile, Keki Mistry has been appointed as the interim Chairman, effective March 19. His appointment has already been approved by RBI, HDFC stated in its statement to stock exchanges.</p>.<p><em>With Agency inputs</em></p>