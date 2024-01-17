Digitisation, not growth of branches, key focus area for us now: K’taka Bank CEO

There are three parts to this digital business. One is customer acquisition, where the journeys have to be digitalised. The second is that we have to throw the right kind of products at the right customer through analytics. Analytics is a very important element in terms of the behaviour perception and understanding what the customer wants. For our existing customers, we do this through our analytics centre, which is based on existing data on transactions. But for new customers, it depends on the profile and looking at micro market analysis. Analytics-based data-driven selling is something that we need. The last part is the servicing. We need to be present on social media platforms like WhatsApp as a banking service. That is our next attempt. We are already there in most of the platforms, but we will enhance our presence with multiple products.