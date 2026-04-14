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Disney to eliminate 1,000 jobs

Disney ​said it had employed approximately 231,000 people ​as of September, the end ​of its fiscal year.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 16:20 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 16:20 IST
Business NewsJobscompaniesDisney

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