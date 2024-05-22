Disney to sell minority stake in Tata Play to Tata Group, deal valued at $1 billion

Walt Disney Co. has struck a deal to sell its minority stake in a subscription television broadcaster to Tata Group, people familiar with the matter said, allowing the US media giant to focus on the merger of its Indian unit with billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s media arm.

The transaction values Tata Play Ltd. at about $1 billion, the people said. Tata Group took full control of the TV platform after buying the 29.8 per cent stake from Disney, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

The deal came as the India’s media landscape is going through a major shakeup. Disney signed a binding agreement in late February to combine its India unit with Viacom 18 Media Pvt, creating an $8.5 billion entertainment giant that will have 750 million viewers and dominate the sector in the world’s populous country.