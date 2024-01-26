Disney’s India unit valuation halves in Ambani merger talks

By Anto Antony, Preeti Singh and P R Sanjai

Walt Disney Co.’s India unit is being valued at less than half of what it hoped for in a proposed merger with Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s media business, reflecting the struggle global media giants face in one of the world’s fastest-growing entertainment markets.

After weeks of negotiations following a non-binding pact with Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. to merge their entertainment business, Disney’s India assets are valued at around 37K crore ($4.5 billion), less than the 83K crore ($10 billion) the US entertainment giant has previously pursued, according to people familiar with matter, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private.

The lower-than-expected figure is also due in part to a write-off of revenue originally due to Disney from its sale of cricket TV rights to embattled Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., which is now expected to be unable to pay up.

No final decision has been made on the deal and its terms, and either party can still call off the transaction, according to the people.

The combined entity will be valued at as much as 91K crore ($11 billion), with Disney taking about a 40 per cent stake. Reliance will have a 51 per cent stake, with the rest held by James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems LLC. The two companies aim to sign a binding deal in February, the people said.