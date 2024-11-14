Dr Reddy's gets Rs 27 lakh penalty from Mexican drug regulator

<p>New Delhi: Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said Mexico's drug regulator has imposed a fine of Rs 27 lakh on it for deviation from prescribed guidelines in filing intimation of import for a product.</p>.<p>The drug regulatory body of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mexico">Mexico</a> has imposed a penalty of Rs 27 lakh on the company for deviation from prescribed guidelines in filing intimation of import of a reference standard for one of the APIs, the Hyderabad-based firm said in a regulatory filing.</p>.Cipla gets 8 observations from USFDA for Bengaluru facility.<p>Additionally, the fine was imposed due to an error in the date of the invoice and also in the name of the reference standard versus import license, it added.</p><p>Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading 0.70 per cent down at Rs 1,237 apiece on BSE.</p>