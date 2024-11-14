Home
business

Dr Reddy's gets Rs 27 lakh penalty from Mexican drug regulator

A fine was imposed due to an error in the date of the invoice.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 06:38 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 06:38 IST
India News Mexico Buisness News

