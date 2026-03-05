DRDO, DPSU place fresh orders with Apollo Micro Systems, details here

<p>Defence electronics manufacturer Apollo Micro Systems Limited has secured fresh orders worth ₹73.32 crore, strengthening its position in India’s rapidly expanding defence technology ecosystem.</p><p>In a regulatory filing under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the company said the orders were received in the ordinary course of business from key defence and government organisations as well as private companies.</p><p>According to the disclosure, the Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) accounted for the largest share of the contracts with orders worth ₹43.49 crore, followed by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) orders valued at ₹15 crore. Private companies placed orders worth ₹13.95 crore, while other government departments, where the company holds the L1 position, contributed ₹87.2 lakh.</p><p>These contracts cover several critical defence technologies, including homing systems for heavy weight torpedoes, fire control systems, launchers for strategic missile programmes, avionic Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) for missiles and other platforms, and cybersecurity systems for intelligence departments.</p><p>The new deals highlight Apollo Micro Systems’ growing role in supplying advanced electronics and mission-critical systems for India’s defence infrastructure. With increasing focus on indigenisation and defence modernisation, such orders are expected to further strengthen the company’s order book and long-term growth prospects.</p><p>The company said the disclosure has been made in accordance with applicable SEBI regulations.</p>