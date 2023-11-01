‘Dubai looking for new regional ties in India’

While gold and precious stones dominate the non-oil trade between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), he believes that fintech services can soon steal a march over the traditional commerce between the two countries. “UAE has always looked at diversification. Moving forward the plan is to increase the non-oil trade. As a whole UAE has the largest banking and financial services sectors in the whole Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This is the way forward for Dubai too and we would like more fintech companies from India to set up their offices here in Dubai. It will be great for Indian tech startups to utilise the availability of funds here which will help them grow" he said.