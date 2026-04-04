<p>Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, a quick service restaurant chain has now decided to end its franchise agreement with Dunkin', an American multinational coffee and doughnut company. The stores will be closed down in India in a phased manner. </p><p>The Multiple Unit Development Franchise Agreement dated February 24, 2011 (MUDFA) between JFL and Dunkin' is set to end on December 31, 2026, and Jubilant does not wish to extend the agreement anymore. As mentioned above, Dunkin' stores in India will be closed gradually, following the agreement.</p>.Indian man wins race discrimination claim against KFC franchise manager in UK.<p>The board of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) has decided for "non-renewal of the development rights granted in MUDFA, entered for development and operation of Dunkin' brand in India, upon expiry of its current development term," said JFL. </p><p>"JFL will, in a 'phased manner', evaluate and undertake such actions as may be considered appropriate in respect of its existing Dunkin' brand operations, including rationalisation and/or cessation of certain operations and/or sale, transfer or disposal of assets and/or assignment or transfer of franchise rights, in consultation with owners of the Dunkin' brand," it further added.</p><p>Notably, this action will take place in accordance with the strict terms of MUDFA, and will comply laws, requirements and all contractual obligations.</p>