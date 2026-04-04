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Dunkin' Donuts to shut stores in India as franchise deal ends in December this year

Dunkin' stores in India will be closed gradually, following the agreement.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 09:13 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 09:13 IST
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