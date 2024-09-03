Dunzo lays off 75% of employees, restricts workforce to 50: Report

Indian quick-commerce service Dunzo has laid off 75 per cent of its employees and maintained its workforce to only 50 members in its core supply and marketplace teams.

According to a report by Financial Express, Dunzo reportedly laid off 150 employees to curb costs and generate sufficient cash flow for hanging liabilities.

Dunzo, on Friday, in an e-mail to its employees, asserted that it would pay pending salaries, leave encashments, and sort out other dues of the affected employees as soon as it manages necessary funds.

The company which once had a valuation of Rs 6,505 crore is now struggling to secure enough funding.

In May 2024, Dunzo was about to secure Rs 184 crore - Rs 209 crore from equity and debt through its new and existing investors.