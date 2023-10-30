Ed Sheeran's India tour 'Perfect' for Kotak Mahindra Bank's business

There is more math to Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics tour than just its name ‘+ - = ÷ x’ and Kotak Mahindra Bank can testify to that.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has tied up with Ed Sheeran’s Mumbai tour organisers which has resulted in the bank selling more cards than ever.

This is because the pre-sale tickets to Ed Sheeran’s concert that were priced at a minimum of Rs 7,500 each were available at a discounted price of Rs 5,500 for Kotak Bank white credit card holders. Moreover, for Kotak Mahindra Bank credit cardholders, these tickets were available for pre-sale for two days.

"We have seen a fivefold increase in applications for our premium credit cards - the white and white reserve cards - following the pre-sale announcement," Business Head of Credit Cards at Kotak Mahindra Bank told The Economic Times.