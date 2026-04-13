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Effects of Iran war emerge in company earnings, starting with Goldman Sachs

Goldman kicked off Wall Street’s parade of first-quarter earnings reports with stern warnings about the impact of the war in Iran.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 14:31 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 14:31 IST
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