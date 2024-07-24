Elon Musk launches poll asking if Tesla should invest $5 billion in xAI, early votes in favour

San Francisco: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has launched a poll asking users on social media platform X whether the electric carmaker should invest $5 billion in his artificial intelligence startup xAI - with early votes showing most in favour of the move.

"Board approval & shareholder vote are needed, so this is just to test the waters," Musk said of the poll which came on the heels of Tesla posting its lowest profit margin in five years on price cuts and increased spending on AI projects.

During Tesla's earning conference call, Musk said xAI would be "helpful in advancing full self-driving and in building up the new Tesla data center," adding that there are opportunities to integrate xAI's chatbot, Grok, with Tesla's software.

Nearly 3 hours after the poll was posted, roughly 386,000 people had participated with 70% voting in favour of the investment.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while xAI could not be reached for comment.