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Elon Musk says OpenAI was his idea, before executives looted it

'If ⁠we make it OK to loot a charity, the entire foundation of charitable giving in America will be destroyed,' Musk testified on the first ‌day of the trial.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 01:34 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 01:34 IST
World newsElon MuskBusiness NewsOpen AI

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