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Elon Musk settles SEC lawsuit over Twitter disclosures; trust will pay $1.5 million penalty

The SEC had argued that Musk should ⁠pay a ⁠civil fine and repay the $150 million he allegedly saved at the expense of unsuspecting investors.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 22:07 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 22:07 IST
World newsElon Muskx

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