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Elon Musk's trial against Sam Altman to reveal the ongoing power struggle for OpenAI

Musk is seeking $150 billion in damages from OpenAI and Microsoft.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 10:30 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 10:30 IST
Elon MuskBusiness NewsOpen AISam Altman

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