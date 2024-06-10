Embassy Group hospitality firm Olive clocks 76% revenue growth in FY24 to Rs 51 crore

New Delhi: Olive, a hospitality management startup promoted by realty firm Embassy Group, clocked 76 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 51 crore during the last fiscal year on growing demand for both short-term and long-term accommodation facilities.

At present, Olive has 55 co-living centres and hotel properties, signed and operational, in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Goa. There are 2,688 keys in these properties.

The company runs four brands — Olive Life, Olive Zip, Olive Hotel, and Villa Olive — ranging from co-living and budget stays to luxury resorts, hotels, and villas.

Each Olive property operates in both short-term and long-term stay formats while providing the comfort of the home as well as the flexibility of a hotel.

"For financial year 2022-23 we had achieved a portfolio revenue of Rs 29 crore. In 2023-24, we had a 75.86 per cent jump in revenue to Rs 51 crore," Olive co-founder and CEO Kahraman Yigit said.