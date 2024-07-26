Emcure signs PPA for solar power

Pursuant to the PPA, Emcure and Gennova have signed a Shareholders Agreement to acquire stake in Sunsure Solarpark Twelve Private Ltd, for the purchase of solar power under a group captive scheme as per the Electricity Act, 2023 and applicable rules thereunder.

Sunsure will be supplying this power from its 150 MWp DC solar plant in Solapur, Maharashtra. This new agreement will further strengthen Emcure’s commitment to integrating sustainability across operations in its plants to minimize environmental impact.

Sunil Mehta, Whole-time Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said: "At Emcure, we are dedicated not only to improving lives through innovation and research for our differentiated portfolio but also through efficient and environment-friendly manufacturing processes. Our partnership with Sunsure Energy is a testament to promoting innovative solutions in the pharmaceutical industry to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint by embracing the power of renewable energy. Emcure is proud to be leading the adoption of solar power in the pharmaceutical industry in India. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Sunsure Energy to achieve new milestones in our green energy journey.”

Shashank Sharma, Founder and CEO of Sunsure Energy, said: "We are thrilled to onboard Emcure Pharmaceuticals, a global leader in the pharmaceutical industry, to our esteemed family of customers. This PPA demonstrates Sunsure’s dedication to facilitating the renewable energy transition for leading corporations in the pharmaceutical sector. By working together, we are not only powering Emcure's facilities with clean energy but also driving broader environmental stewardship within the industry."