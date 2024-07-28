End of an era as UltraTech ups stake in India Cements to a majority

Chennai: The consolidating cement industry, on Sunday, saw an announcement by the country’s largest cement manufacturer, UltraTech Cement Ltd that it is beefing up its stake in India Cements Ltd by 32.72 per cent.

This is in addition to the 22.7 per cent the Aditya Birla group company had picked up in June. While the June investment was made at a price of Rs 268 a share, the share purchase approved by UltraTech’s board is at the price of Rs 390 apiece. While this will give the Mumbai-based company a 55.42 per cent stake in India Cements, it will have to follow it up with an open offer at the same Rs 390 a share.

UltraTech said India Cements approached the company post its investment in June expressing their interest in selling their holding in the firm. “…we found it appropriate to acquire their stake in the company,” UltraTech said in a filing at the Bombay Stock Exchange on Sunday.

This round of stake is being picked up from the promoters, including N Srinivasan, his wife Chitra Srinivasan, daughter Rupa Gurunath and S K Asokh Baalaje.

“Post signing of SPA (share purchase agreement) and obtaining regulatory approvals, UltraTech will pay Rs 3,954 crores at Rs. 390 per share for buying 32.72 per cent stake in India Cements from the promoters and their associates. This will trigger a mandatory open offer, at Rs 390 per share. The open offer will be made subsequently after obtaining all regulatory approvals,” the company added.

UltraTech’s move comes soon after Adani Cement took over an unlisted company Penna Cement in June with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore and made evident its intent to make more inroads into the South Indian market. For its part, UltraTech is also rumoured to be in dialogue with other cement makers in the South.

Srinivasan virtually controlled the cement industry in southern India for decades and was accused of a hostile takeover of cement companies like Raasi after he assumed office as vice-chairman and managing director of India Cements, one of India’s oldest corporate firms (established in 1946), in 1989.

The acquisition of India Cement will help UltraTech Cement increase its customer base in Tamil Nadu since its only integrated unit in Reddipalayam in Ariyalur district has a paucity of limestone with limited lifecycle availability.

“The India Cements opportunity is an exciting one as it enables UltraTech to serve the Southern markets more effectively and also accelerates our path to 200+ MTPA capacity,” Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, said.