Energy transition solutions providers AM Green acquire Chempolis Oy & Fortum 3 BV

Hyderabad: Hyderabad based leading energy transition solutions providers AM Green had signed binding agreements to acquire Finland based biotech company Chempolis Oy and Nordic energy company, Fortum 3 BV for an undisclosed amount.

With this strategic aquistion AM Green would invest 1 Billion USD over the next three years for production of 0.5 + MTPA of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for global airline decarbonization. The Hyderabad based company will also partner globally to create a bio-refinery ecosystem using Chempolis’s technology through a licensing model.

AM Green will establish large-scale bio refineries that utilize multiple feedstocks and produce high-value green products enabling global decarbonization in aviation, fuels, chemicals and other industrial sectors.