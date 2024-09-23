Energy transition solutions providers AM Green acquire Chempolis Oy & Fortum 3 BV

Hyderabad: Hyderabad based leading energy transition solutions providers AM Green had signed binding agreements to acquire Finland based biotech company Chempolis Oy and Nordic energy company, Fortum 3 BV for an undisclosed amount.
With this strategic aquistion AM Green would invest 1 Billion USD over the next three years for production of 0.5 + MTPA of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for global airline decarbonization. The Hyderabad based company will also partner globally to create a bio-refinery ecosystem using Chempolis’s technology through a licensing model.
AM Green will establish large-scale bio refineries that utilize multiple feedstocks and produce high-value green products enabling global decarbonization in aviation, fuels, chemicals and other industrial sectors.
Chempolis’s technology will enable the processing of multiple 2G waste feedstocks and the production of high-value green chemicals and products such as ethanol, furfural, and pure lignin, accelerating AM Green's vision to become the world’s leading industrial decarbonizations platform.
Chempolis Oy is a pioneer in lignocellulosic feedstock processing with research, technology capabilities and product development expertise spanning 15 plus years with strong R&D teams.
AM Green foresees a significant potential in the downstream applications of these key products, which could pave the way for entry into multi green-chemical value chains across multiple sectors, including consumer and industrial use cases.
“We are excited to partner with Chempolis to advance the processing of 2G ligno-cellulosic feedstocks. This highlights our commitment to develop innovative, technology enabled solutions to establish large-scale bio refineries that utilize multiple feedstocks and produce high-value green products enabling global decarbonization in aviation, fuels, chemicals, and other industrial sectors, ” said, AM Green Group Chairman, Anil Chalamalasetty.
Large scale biorefineries being developed with Chempolis technology help serve the critical upstream feedstock processing which is further valorised into downstream chemicals and fuels including SAF.
AM Green will further advance the platform's technological capabilities to process a wider range of feedstocks, transforming them into high valuable green products tailored for diverse consumer and industrial applications.
AM Green, incorporated by the founders of Hyderabad-based Greenko Group, Anil Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli, is one of India’s leading energy transition solutions providers.
