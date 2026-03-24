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Epic Games to cut more than 1,000 jobs as Fortnite usage falls

Chief Executive Tim ⁠Sweeney ‌told employees the company had been ‌spending 'significantly more than ⁠we're making' since usage of the ‌game ‌began to decline ‌in 2025.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 15:34 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 15:34 IST
Business NewsEpic Games

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