<p>Epic Games said on Tuesday it would lay off more than 1,000 employees as it cuts costs after a sharp fall in usage of its flagship game, Fortnite.</p><p>Chief Executive Tim Sweeney told employees the company had been spending "significantly more than we're making" since usage of the game began to decline in 2025.</p>.Reliance buys 5 million barrels of Iranian oil after US waiver, sources say.<p>He said the layoffs, along with more than $500 million in savings from cuts to contracting and marketing and from leaving roles unfilled, would reduce costs.</p>