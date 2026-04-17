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Ericsson lags profit expectations as AI demand drives up chip costs

The company reported an adjusted operating profit of 5.2 billion Swedish ‌crowns ($566 million), excluding restructuring charges, for the first quarter of 2026.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 08:22 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 07:46 IST
EricssonChip

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