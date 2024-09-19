EU regulators tells Apple how to open up to rivals; will spell out how

Brussels: EU antitrust regulators launched proceedings on Thursday to ensure that Apple complies with landmark rules requiring it to open up its closed ecosystem to rivals or risk a possible hefty fine.

Under the so-called specification proceedings, the European Commission will spell out what Apple has to do to abide by the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which came into effect last year.

"Today is the first time we use specification proceedings under the DMA to guide Apple towards effective compliance with its interoperability obligations through constructive dialogue," EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The EU competition enforcer said the first proceeding targets iOS connectivity features and functionalities for smartwatches, headphones, virtual reality headsets and other internet-connected devices.