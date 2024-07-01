EU set to charge Meta over 'pay or consent': Reports

The European Union is set to charge Facebook parent Meta with breaking the bloc's landmark digital rules, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

In preliminary findings to be issued this week, regulators will say that they are worried about Meta's "pay or consent" model, according to the report.

Meta launched the no-ads subscription service for Facebook and Instagram in Europe last November, saying users who consent to be tracked get a free service which is funded by advertising revenues or pay not to have their data shared.