Ex-billionaire loses control of Byju’s in blow to India's tech ambitions

By Saikat Das and Sankalp Phartiyal

The storied founder of Byju’s is losing control of his eponymous company after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) pushed it into insolvency, a landmark ruling that may seal the fate of a startup that once symbolised India's technology ambitions.

Entrepreneur and former billionaire Byju Raveendran now has few options left to try and salvage a company that ranked among the world’s most valuable internet startups at its peak.

On Tuesday, the NCLT allowed bankruptcy proceedings to begin against the firm and installed an interim resolution professional to replace the founder following a petition from one of its creditors, the country’s powerful cricket governing body.

The court also invited other creditors, Byju’s employees and vendors to file claims.

The ruling is the biggest single step yet toward an end for the short but high-profile existence of the online education provider once valued at Rs 1,83,798 crore ($22 billion).

Founded in 2015, Byju’s quickly gained fans and then saw its business surge during the Covid-19 pandemic, prompting Raveendran to expand abroad and making him a billionaire in the process.

But as infections subsided and classrooms resumed, its cash pile shrank and the company ran into legal problems in the US as well as its domestic market.