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Ex-Google executive Matt Brittin named new BBC boss

Brittin joined Google in 2007 as head of UK and Ireland before rising through the ranks to become EMEA president in 2014. ⁠He stepped ‌down in 2024 and will take on the new role from May 18.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 14:33 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 14:33 IST
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