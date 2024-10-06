Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Exicom acquires US-based EV charging company Tritium for Rs 310 cr

The Hyderabad facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2025.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 14:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 14:39 IST
United StatesBusiness NewsEV

Follow us on :

Follow Us