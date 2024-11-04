Home
Exide Industries Q2 PAT down 13.66% at Rs 233.4 crore

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 270.32 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Exide Industries Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
04 November 2024

